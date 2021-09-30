NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A deadline is looming for healthcare workers to get vaccinated.
Friday marks the day all of Yale New Haven Health’s employees are supposed to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Yale New Haven Health has about 30,000 employees, and of that, 400 have still not been vaccinated or received an exemption.
“We really feel this directly impacts the safety of our patients and our care setting, so we’re not budging, so I think as it’s gotten closer, it sharpened the immediacy, and people have said is this something I’m willing to lose my job over,” said Dr. Ohm Deshpande, of Yale New Haven Health.
Verbal warnings were set to go out this week. Next week would come a written warning that goes into their personnel file, and then, if they’re still not vaccinated by Oct. 18, that would lead to their termination.
“It’s never preferred that these valued employees leave the organization, but we’re really hoping the number is low as possible and of course if they do leave and decide to get vaccinated we would be more than welcome, more than happy to welcome them back to us," Deshpande said. “We’re going to be at 99%, pretty much there and this is part of our commitment of keeping our patients and our colleagues safe.”
Yale New Haven Health said it wants employees to get vaccinated, so it will work with them over these next few weeks.
However, they still expect to dismiss somewhere between 100 and 200 employees who will fail to meet the COVID vaccine mandate.
As for who this impacts, Yale says its everyone, from nurses, techs, business workers, to environmental and food service as well.
Yale stresses that as the deadline gets closer, the numbers have been going down, and when it’s all over, they will have about 99 percent vaccinated.
Last week, they had about 800 staffers who had either not been vaccinated or received an exemption, now this week, that number was down to about 400.
It’s not just Yale New Haven, the state’s other large healthcare system, Hartford HealthCare, updated their progress in advance of their deadline.
“We are seeing increased number of reports about the vaccination proof coming to our inboxes today and we will continue to see late tonight and tomorrow we will have much better number and date on exactly to see how many individuals chosen not to be a part of our organization, and I think those individuals will be given appropriate suspension and timeline to think about if they want to change their mind,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, of Hartford HealthCare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.