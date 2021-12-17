NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Christmas Eve is one week from today, so if you still need to mail out Christmas cards and presents, the clock is ticking.
Sending something by first class mail Friday was the day to get it out.
Now, you still have plenty of other options, but time is running out.
Whether it's packages filled with presents or Christmas cards for family and friends, at post offices around the country, this is the busiest week of the holiday season.
“Excited about the season and getting ready for it," Peter Lombardozzi of West Haven tells us.
For Peter, that meant making sure he got to the post office today to get his family’s Christmas cards in the mail.
“We’ve been working on them all week, just sent out about thirty Christmas cards, trying to get them out in time, get them to all the family. We have family in Florida, Pennsylvania," continued Lombardozzi.
According to the U.S. Postal Service, it expects to move nearly 2.3 billion pieces of mail this week and with Christmas quickly approaching, so are the deadlines to guarantee your package gets delivered in time for the big day.
“I’m from Russia originally and I have this tradition, I mail to friends Russian chocolate. That’s something I do every year," Yaroslav Kargin of New Haven said.
Saturday is the deadline for priority mail at the post office and Thursday, December 23 is the cut off for priority mail express.
When it comes to UPS, Thursday, December 23 is the deadline for next day air.
Using FedEx, there are a number of options to guarantee delivery, even up to next Friday, Christmas Eve, if you use FedEx same day.
For Yaroslav Kargin, with his bag filled with goodies and some cards, he figured today was the day in order to make sure his gifts get to their destinations.
“Absolutely, it's a week before the 24th, so it's time,"
Below is a list of all the mailing deadlines you should be aware of:
USPS:
- First-Class Mail: Friday, Dec. 17
- Priority Mail: Saturday, Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express: Thursday, Dec. 23
UPS:
- Three Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 21
- Second Day Air: Wednesday, Dec. 22
- Next Day Air: Thursday, Dec. 23
FedEx:
- FedEx Express Saver, FedEx Three-Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 21
- FedEx Two-Day: Wednesday, Dec. 22
- FedEx One-Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours: Thursday, Dec. 23
- FedEx Same Day: Friday, Dec. 24
