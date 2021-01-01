PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Putnam on Thursday night.
According to police, the crash happened on Woodstock Avenue West around 10:20 p.m.
The driver was treated at the scene for life-threatening injuries, then brought to Day Kimball Hospital where he died.
Woodstock Avenue West was closed to traffic for a period of time for the investigation and to make repairs to a utility pole.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Putnam police at 860-928-6565.
