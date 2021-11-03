PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a condominium fire in Plainville on Wednesday morning.
Plainville fire Chief Thomas Moschini confirmed to Channel 3 that one person was killed in a condo unit on Russell Avenue.
The victim's identity was not released.
Roads in the area are expected to be closed for a quite a while, according to the fire department.
The call came in around 3:10 a.m.
"When we first arrived, there was heavy fire showing from one condo that extended to both the right and left side of the condos," Moschini said. "[The Plainville Police Department] was on scene doing a great job evacuating."
Mutual aid from Southington was called.
The fire was knocked down and crews overhauled the scene.
"We made searches of the two occupancies on either side, which came up negative," Moschini said. "After making an entry into the fire room, we found one victim deceased."
The victim was in a living room.
The state fire marshal's office was called in to help with the investigation.
There's no word on a cause.
The building consists of 10 condo units.
"One is severely damaged, and the two on the side have quite a bit of damage to each side," Moschini said.
A bus was brought in to keep warm residents who were forced from the building.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.