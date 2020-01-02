COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- Authorities have identified the cause of a deadly fire in Coventry that claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman earlier this week.
According to fire officials, the blaze was sparked by the failure of an extension cord that was connected to a portable space heater.
The fire, declared accidental, broke out at a home on Main Street just after midnight on Dec. 30.
When crews arrived, they found 79-year-old Basil Brackett outside the home with serious burns. He was taken to the hospital.
Inside they home they found Cecilia Brackett in the living room. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"This is a heartbreaking incident that occurred to this family and our community. We commend the courageous efforts of the first responders, and our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss. The Town of Coventry and the Fire Marshal’s Office lends its support for the family, and all the first responders as they work through the pain they may carry from this tragedy," said Coventry Fire Marshal Bud Meyers.
