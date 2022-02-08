LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Route 117 in Ledyard on Tuesday morning.
According to Ledyard police, the serious crash closed the road between Lorenz Parkway and the Groton town line.
One vehicle was said to have been on fire.
Police say Brian Jolicoeur, 59, of Ledyard, was killed in the crash.
The operator of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries.
Police asked drivers to seek alternate routes.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.