COVENTRY (WFSB) - A stretch of Route 44 is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate an early morning crash.
Officials said officers on patrol came across a single vehicle crash along Route 44, which is also known as Boston Turnpike, between Silver Street and Stage Road around 4 a.m. Monday.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were both taken to the hospital for injuries. Police have not identified anyone at this time.
Police said the road will remain closed for an extended time and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to call the Coventry Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.