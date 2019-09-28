LISBON, CT (WFSB) - State police say one person was killed in a crash that closed Route 169 in Lisbon Saturday morning.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation says Route 169 is closed at Kimball Road. One vehicle was involved in the crash.
The crash was reported around 4:28 a.m.
State police identified the victim as Elijah Diacumski, 23, of Franklin.
Officials say Diacumski lost control of his vehicle while traveling on North Burnham Highway. His vehicle struck a stone wall before hitting a utility pole. The vehicle then flipped over onto its roof.
Police say Diacumski was pronounced dead on scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Brian Sumner of Troop E at 860-848-6500.
