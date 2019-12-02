VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A box truck was involved in a cash in Vernon that left one person dead and another seriously hurt, according to police.
Channel 3 was told that the driver of the truck took down a utility pole on the Hartford Turnpike, Route 30, Monday morning, right in front of the Vernon Diner.
Police had a portion of the area blocked off from Dobson to Merline roads.
It has since reopened.
Police said the driver of a BMW sedan collided with the box truck. The driver of the BMW was taken to Rockville General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released.
The driver of the box truck was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for serious injuries.
Road conditions were reportedly slick at the time due to Winter Storm Abel.
However, there's no official word on what caused the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.