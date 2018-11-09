BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 northbound was closed in Branford because of a deadly crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 54 and 55.
One lane has since reopened.
Traffic was previously being diverted off of exit 54, state police said.
Troopers called the crash "serious." They later confirmed that a person was killed but did not identify the victim.
It happened around 6:45 a.m. and involved three vehicles.
A cause has yet to be determined.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.