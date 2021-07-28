HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 15 south in Hamden was closed after a car hit a tree on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m.
The highway was closed between exits 61 and 60, but one lane reopened.
Delays were being reported as of about 5 p.m.
Connecticut State Police said fatal injuries were reported, but they did not say anything further.
The fire department also responded to the scene when the car caught fire.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
