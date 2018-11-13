GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash has closed a lane of Interstate 95 south in Groton Tuesday morning.
Fire officials confirmed to Channel 3 that a tractor trailer went down an embankment and that one person was killed.
It happened near exit 89 just before 5 a.m.
The left lane was closed.
State police said they are still investigating how it happened.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
