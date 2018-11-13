Groton crash

A tractor trailer crash on I-95 south in Groton was deadly, according to state police.

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash has closed a lane of Interstate 95 south in Groton Tuesday morning.

Fire officials confirmed to Channel 3 that a tractor trailer went down an embankment and that one person was killed.

It happened near exit 89 just before 5 a.m.

The left lane was closed.

State police said they are still investigating how it happened.

