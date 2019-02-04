ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead after a two-car crash in Essex on that closed the highway for hours, police said.
Troop E said Route 9 Southbound between Exits 3 and 4 is closed hours after a wrong-way driver slammed straight into another car about a quarter of a mile down the highway just before 5:30 p.m.
Channel 3 cameras were positioned above the scene of the crash on Dennison Rd, while the State Police Collision Reconstruction Squad sifted through the evidence and mangled metal.
Investigators told Channel 3 one person is dead and a second person suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Police are working to determine when the wrong-way driver entered the highway in the wrong direction, but a source told Channel 3 Westbrook Police officers were trying to find the driver prior the crash.
For hours, firefighters redirected cars between Exits 3 and 4 and as of 11:00 p.m., the highway was still closed. Detours are in place.
