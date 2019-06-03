EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A three-vehicle crash that led to a tractor trailer fire which closed down Interstate 84 west in East Hartford was deadly, according to state police.
The highway remains closed between Exits 55 and 56, and in the area of Route 2 westbound to I-84, troopers said.
State police said they would release more information during a 9:30 a.m. news conference. Stream it here.
Traffic from east of the Connecticut River taking I-84 west or Route 2 to Hartford was reportedly backed up for miles.
Downtown Hartford traffic was also impacted due to vehicles being diverted through there.
State police said they responded to a report of a fatal crash just before 5:10 a.m. The crash involved three vehicles, including a school bus and two tractor trailers.
The fire on one of the tractor trailers was fully-involved at the time.
No children were aboard the bus, troopers said.
The East Hartford Fire Department said the highway would be closed in the area of Connecticut Boulevard for an extended period of time. State police predicted being on the scene until between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
State police recommended finding alternative routes.
The victim has not been identified and a cause of the crash has not been determined.
