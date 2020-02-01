COVENTRY (WFSB) - One person was killed following a rollover crash in Coventry Saturday morning.
According to police, officers and firefighters from the North Coventry Fire Department responded to Rt. 44 in the area of Lathrop Drive for a report of a one car crash with occupant ejection around 4 a.m.
Police said officers located a victim on the side of the roadway suffering from serious injuries.
The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was eventually transported by Ambulance Service of Manchester to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The name of the operator is being withheld at this time until notification to the next of kin is made.
Police said the road was closed for several hours as officers from the MTS reconstruction team investigated the crash.
The roadway has since been reopened. If anyone has information regarding the crash, please contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.