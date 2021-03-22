NORTH BRANFORD (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a moped Monday night.
According to police, officers and firefighters were called to the scene at the intersection of Foxon road and Sea Hill Road.
Police said a car and moped collided and the operator of the moped sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.
The operator of the moped was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and succumbed to injuries.
Foxon Rd will be closed at Notch Hill Rd and the Guilford town line for an extended period of time.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call 203-484-2703.
The identity of the deceased is being with held until next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The operator of the vehicle was later transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
