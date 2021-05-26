NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash is under investigation in North Haven.
According to police, the crash happened after 10 p.m. Tuesday on State Street.
The road was closed until about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
A motorcyclist was the only person involved.
The rider was killed as a result, police said.
The person's identity has not been released.
Investigators are still looking into a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.