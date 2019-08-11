WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Waterbury are investigating a deadly car crash that happened Saturday night.
Officials say they responded to a one-car crash at Walnut Street and Wood Street around 7:27 p.m.
According to police, the vehicle went through a stop sign without stopping, went through the intersection, hit the curb, and struck a satellite dish attached to the side of a building.
Police say the vehicle came to a stop in the backyard of the building.
When crews arrived, they found a female operator that was unconscious and unresponsive, police said.
Police say the fire department and medics began treating the female before transporting her to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The operator of the vehicle may have had a medical emergency before the crash, police said.
Upon investigation, police determined there were two male passengers in the car at the time of the crash. One passenger was on scene when police arrived and the other left the scene.
The passenger that was still on scene appeared to be intoxicated, police said. He complained of no injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.
Police say a witness cooperated with the investigation.
The Forensic Unit and Detectives also responded to the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941.
