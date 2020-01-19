WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on the Litchfield Turnpike Sunday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened around 4:47 p.m. on Route 69 south of Downs Road.
The crash involved one vehicle and the operator was the sole occupant, police said.
The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation.
Police say Route 69 between Downs Road and Dillon Road will be closed for the next several hours Sunday evening.
The victim of the crash has not been identified.
