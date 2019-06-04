HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five deadly overdoses were reported in Hartford in 15 hours, according to police.
Hartford police said they saw fentanyl present in pill form and that it was mixed with heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.
No other details were released.
There have been FIVE (5) fatal overdoses in the city in the past fifteen hours. We are seeing fentanyl present in pill form, mixed w/heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. PLEASE seek help, there are many addiction services available. @CTDMHAS— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 4, 2019
They urged anyone struggling with addiction to seek help.
