WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly fire in Windham.
According to state police, it happened just after 4 a.m. in the area of 453 Windham Rd., which is also Route 32.
The address is for the Willimantic Camp Meeting Association.
There's no word on what caused the fire.
The victim's identity has not been released.
