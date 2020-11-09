NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London and Connecticut State Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly home invasion Monday morning.
One person is dead.
New London police told Channel 3 that the other two victims have minor injuries.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Home Street.
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots and people screaming for help shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the first floor of the home.
"Just screaming for help, but then I call 911 and they came within 30 seconds. Other people must have called 911. We saw them taken away in an ambulance, two people," a neighbor said.
New London police and Connecticut state police were on the scene for several hours.
Home street was blocked off by police tape on both sides.
The Connecticut State Police major crimes van was there as investigators collected evidence.
The victims were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.
Police said it appears to be a home invasion with an argument that erupted and followed by gunfire.
However, police said it did not appear to be a random act.
"It appears to be an isolated incident. Something along the lines of a possible home invasion that went awry. They tried to get into the house, a fight ensured, then gunfire erupted," said Chief Peter Reichard, New London Police Department.
The identities of the victims were not released.
Police seized an out-of-state car believed to be connected to the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call New London police at 860-447-1481.
