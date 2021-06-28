VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A suspect is in custody following a weekend motel shooting in Vernon that stemmed from an argument over a pool pass.
Monday, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Alvin Waugh of Hartford.
They charged him with murder, criminal use of a weapon, use of a firearm for a felony, carrying a firearm without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Zeshan Chaudhry of Vernon.
The shooting happened at the Motel 6 on Hartford Turnpike around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Waugh and his girlfriend were sitting near the pool area at the Motel 6 when they asked Chaudhry about gaining access to the pool, court documents said.
The couple had been staying at the motel for about a month.
When the girlfriend asked Chaudhry about a pool pass, he told her it would be $10, which upset her. She offered to pay $5 but Chaudhry said no.
That's when Chaudhry followed her outside and an argument between both the suspect and the victim escalated and Chaudhry kicked them out of the motel.
The arrest warrant said Waugh took off, believed to have gone to his motel room to grab a gun.
He came back, the argument continued, and Waugh reportedly shot Chaudhry several times. He then ran from the scene.
Security footage showed the incident, including Waugh firing the gun.
Waugh later returned to the scene after stating he wanted to surrender to police. He had thrown the gun into a nearby body of water, which was later recovered.
For hours, investigators from Vernon, Manchester, and the state combed the Motel 6 for evidence.
While alarming that it happened during the day, police said the suspect was quickly captured.
“It’s very concerning. Again, that’s why we do our jobs and try to combat gun violence at this point," said Vernon Police Sgt. Robert Marra.
Waugh's bond was set at $5 million.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon police.
