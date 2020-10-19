HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle accident on Monday night.
Police said a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer in the area of the Airport Road – I-91 southbound on ramp.
Airport Road is closed from Locust Street to Brainard Road.
The exit 27 off-ramp of I-91 southbound is also closed.
No additional details have been provided at this time.
