ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield are looking into the circumstances surrounding a deadly motorcycle crash.
It happened around 7:30 Saturday night on Somers Road near the Somers town line.
Police said that they were called to the area for a report of a motorcycle that had gone off the road.
One person died as a result of the crash.
Investigators did not state when they anticipate Somers Road to fully reopen.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.