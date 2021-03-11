GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) -- A deadly motorcycle crash closed a state park in Griswold on Thursday afternoon.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said the crash happened at Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold.
Officials said the motorcycle had struck a fixed object.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The park remains closed while DEEP and the Connecticut State Police Collison Analysis Reconstruction Services investigates.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.