MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed I-91 Northbound in Meriden Sunday evening.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation says the highway is closed between Exits 17 and 18.
State police said the crash was first reported around 7:19 p.m.
Police said the motorcycle was hit and the operator was taken to Midstate Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
