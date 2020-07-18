HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fatal crash has closed part of Airport Road in the city of Hartford.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says the crash happened around 4:30 this morning and that the accident reconstruction team has also responded to the scene.
Airport Road by Ledyard Street is closed to through traffic while officials investigate.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
