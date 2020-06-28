EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Windsor are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday evening.
Police say the crash happened on North Road between Winkler Road and Route 5.
The area reopened to traffic around 7:11 p.m.
The victim in the crash has not been identified.
It is unknown if there were any other injuries in the crash.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.