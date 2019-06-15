WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead in Winsted on Friday night.
Police say they received calls reporting the crash on East Wakefield Blvd around 9:35 p.m.
When officers arrived, they noticed a man lying face up in the roadway. The man was laying next to a telephone pole and his motorcycle was about 15 feet away from a stone wall, said police. The man was wearing a helmet.
Officials say the man was unconscious upon arrival. CPR was performed on the man before being pronounced dead on scene by Paramedics and with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Emergency Department.
Police believe the motorcycle was traveling northbound on East Wakefield Blvd before the operator fell off the vehicle and struck the pole. Witnesses at the scene said they stopped their vehicle to let the motorcycle pass. They noticed the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, then the operator lost control of the motorcycle striking a telephone pole, officials said.
The victim has been identified as Charles Godshall, 29, of Winsted.
Police say the crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department.
