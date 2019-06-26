ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man from Massachusetts who police said was involved in a crash that killed seven people in New Hampshire is scheduled to face a judge in Connecticut.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faces a driving under the influence charge in Enfield on Wednesday.
However, he remains behind bars in New Hampshire on seven counts of negligent homicide.
Zhukovskyy was behind the wheel of a truck that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire last week. The Dodge pickup he was driving was towing a flatbed trailer when the collision occurred Friday night.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing Zhukovskyy drive erratically and cross the center line. They said the trailer wiped out most of the bikers behind him.
In May, he was arrested for DUI in a Walmart parking lot in East Windsor. Police said he refused a sobriety test. As a result, his commercial driver's license should have been immediately revoked.
Zhukovskyy's attorney, John O'Brien, said he denies being intoxicated and will fight the charge.
Channel 3 learned that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles reported his drunk driving arrest to Massachusetts weeks before the New Hampshire crash. However, authorities in that state failed to revoke his commercial driver's license.
As a result, the head of Massachusetts' Registry of Motor Vehicles, Erin Deveney, resigned. She announced that she left her position effective immediately.
Zhukovskyy is due back in court for the New Hampshire crash in November.
