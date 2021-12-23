SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a double deadly hit-and-run that happened at a funeral in Seymour earlier this month.

Seymour police scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m.

Stream it below:

Police identified the suspect as Jair Irigoyen-Flores, 24, of West Haven.

They received a tip and arrested him on Wednesday.

Irigoyen-Flores he was arrested trying to flee the country to his native Mexico.

Irigoyen-Flores was charged with two counts of misconduct with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility involving a death.

His bond is $1.5 million.

Police confirmed that they found the involved vehicle in New Haven.

James and Barbara Tamborra were crossing Bank Street on Dec. 10 when an oncoming driver struck the couple and kept on going, Seymour police said.

A Seymour officer had stopped traffic at the time and helped the couple cross the road.

However, the driver of a dark-colored Acura SUV sped through and hit the Tamborras.

Police said the driver briefly stopped, but ultimately sped toward downtown Seymour and likely got on Route 8.

James Tamborra, 81, succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Barbara Tamborra passed away later five days later.

Police said based on evidence at the scene, they believed the SUV had damage to one of its front headlights.

They said it was tips from the public that helped them track down the suspect.

Irigoyen-Flores is due back in court in February.

