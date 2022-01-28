NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The deaths of two people in connection with a shooting and fire investigation have been ruled a murder-suicide, according to New London police.
Officers identified the people involved as 18-year-old Arisleidy Batista and 20-year-old Nicolas Rodriguez-Vargas.
Batista had gunshot wounds to the head, torso and extremities. Her death was classified as a homicide, according to police.
Investigators said Rodriguez-Vargas killed himself with a gunshot wound to the head.
A call came in just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting in the area of Granite and Williams streets.
Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gun shots at the time.
While en route, officers said they received further information that there was a possible fire at 48 Granite St.
When they arrived, fire damage could be seen from a third floor window of the home.
"Upon arrival, we were able to see that there was a structure fire active at that time officers went into the structure," said Capt. Matthew Galante, New London police.
Tenants were evacuated.
Two people, later identified as Batista and Rodriguez-Vargas, were found inside the building. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was brought to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.
"Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to comment at this point in time on any relation between the gunshots and the fire," Galante said.
A New London officer also needed to be transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but was released.
Police blocked off a large area there. It remained that way on Thursday morning.
Police said residents were displaced, but they did not share how many. The American Red Cross helped those who were forced out.
State police and the State Fire Marshal are assisting in the investigation.
“I can’t comment any further on the investigation at this point I can just tell you that it’s active and fluid and we are being assisted by our partner agencies,” Galante said.
The whole scene unfolded near a public park.
"Something I’m not really used to, you know," said David Sousa of New London. "It kind of makes you scared. I walk my dogs out here. Right there’s the house and the park.”
Officers said they were also called to Jefferson Avenue for a report of a separate shooting.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
However, police said bullet holes were reported in a house. They also said it was not a random act.
They're also not sure if it was connected to the incident on Granite Street.
"Commenting on a relation or any relation to both of them being connected would be premature at this time," Galante said.
