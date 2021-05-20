NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating a deadly shooting.
It happened on Edgewood Avenue near Ella Grasso Boulevard on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the scene around 8 p.m. and were there for several hours.
A woman told Channel 3 that it was her son who was killed at a family event.
"[My son was] calling my name as he was laying on the ground," the victim's mother said. "That's a hurtful sight to be in the presence of a son while he was shot."
Police only identified the victim as an 18-year-old man.
They said he suffered a single gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Police asked any witnesses who have not yet spoken with them to do so by calling 203-946-6304 or 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).
