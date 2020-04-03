BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a late-night shooting in Bridgeport.
The unidentified 32-year-old victim was transported by a private vehicle to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, they responded to a Shotspotter system activation in the area of 468 Trumbull Ave. just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.
The system reported multiple gunshots being fired.
Police said the victim suffered several gunshot wounds to the torso and groin.
Detectives said they processed the crime scenes on Trumbull Avenue. They're working to develop a motive and leads.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.
