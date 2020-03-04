HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 160 Holcomb Street Wednesday night.
According to police, a 25-year-old man was located suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital.
Detectives from the Major Crimes along with the Crime Scene Division have responded to assist in the investigation.
Police did not have any information on a suspect but said there will be more information to come.
(2) comments
Just starting to get a little warm. The sinking Star will have a record breaking shooting gallery this summer. Get ready with the reverend signal and the marches.
Spring comes early in the Shooting Star.
