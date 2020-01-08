BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 37-year-old man from Bristol is accused of stabbing and killing his wife.
Eddie Torres walked into the police department on Tuesday night and told the officer working at the front desk that he stabbed his wife.
Around the same time, dispatchers said they received a 911 call from someone reporting that a woman was stabbed inside an apartment.
Officers responded and found the 39-year-old victim suffering from life-threatening wounds.
She was brought to a local hospital where she died, police said.
Investigators said they learned that Torres and the victim were married and had been staying at the apartment of a relative.
After being stabbed, the victim fled to another apartment to seek help.
Torres was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
He was presented in court on Wednesday.
