NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after being stabbed over the weekend in New Haven.
Police were called to Sherman Avenue between Gilbert Avenue and Scranton Street around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers found a 66-year-old man with a stab wound to the body. He was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The identity of the man has not been released.
No information regarding a suspect has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.