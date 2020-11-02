HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The victim of a deadly weekend stabbing has been identified by police in Hartford.
They said 48-year-old Bryan Monroe was found to have been stabbed multiple times throughout his body.
Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said that it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Maple Avenue.
The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where he died a short time later.
There's no word on whether or not police have any suspects.
The investigation remains active, police said.
(1) comment
Does Channel 3 have any actual investigative reporters
or do we just get the incomplete police reports?
