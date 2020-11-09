NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A deadly triple shooting investigation is underway in New London on Monday morning.
One person is dead.
New London police told Channel 3 that the other two victims have minor injuries.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Home Street.
The investigation remained active as of 6:15 a.m.
New London police and Connecticut state police have been on the scene for several hours.
Home street was blocked off by police tape on both sides.
The Connecticut State Police major crimes van was there as investigators collected evidence.
The victims were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.
It’s unclear what lead up to the shooting.
However, police said it did not appear to be a random act.
It’s also unclear if police have a suspect or made any arrests.
The identities of the victims were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call New London police at 860-447-1481.
