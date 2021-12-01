GREENSVILLE, VA (WFSB) - A driver and passenger from New London were involved in a double deadly crash in Virginia Tuesday night.
Virginia State Police identified one of the victims who died as 36-year-old Melissa R. Dorsett of New London.
According to Virginia State Police, they were sent to investigate a crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Greenville, VA.
Troopers said the Emporia Police Department had been in pursuit of a BMW with New York plates.
The driver of the BMW, identified as 30-year-old Ricardo Bernard of Richmond, VA, made a u-turn during the pursuit and drove south in the northbound lanes of I-95.
That's when Bernard struck a Lincoln head-on, which was driven by a 36-year-old New London man. The Lincoln had Connecticut plates.
As a result of the crash, Bernard suffered serious injuries while his unidentified female passenger was killed. Troopers said neither person were wearing seat belts and were ejected.
The driver of the Lincoln suffered serious injuries. His passenger, Dorsett, was also killed. Both of them, however, were restrained.
Troopers did not release a reason for the initial pursuit.
