ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ansonia are investigating an assault that turned deadly over the weekend.
According to Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch, this past Sunday, officers were notified by Derby Police around 4:50 p.m. of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Coe and North Coe Lanes.
A pedestrian was reportedly involved in the crash and that the vehicle involved had fled the scene.
Arriving officers located a 20-year-old woman suffering from upper bodies injuries that are consistent with an assault and not a motor vehicle accident.
She was transported to Griffin Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working on determining the cause and manner of death.
Lt. Lynch says that a black Pontiac Aztek involved in the incident has been located.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885 or by submitting an anonymous tip here.
