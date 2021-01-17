ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead following a crash over the weekend in Enfield.
Authorities said it happened around 6:50 Saturday night on Post Office Road.
One vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Altima, was involved in the crash.
The crash resulted in the death of the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Uriah Lewis.
At one point, police had closed off Rt. 5 all the way to at least Post Office Road as part of their investigation, but has since reopened.
This crash remains under investigation by Enfield Police, with assistance from the METRO Traffic Services Regional Traffic Team.
