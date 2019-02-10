WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield on Sunday morning.
Police said 22-year-old Hartford man, Albert Correa was traveling southbound on the northbound side by the Exit 26 on-ramp when police said he struck the car of 34-year-old Springfield man, Jonathan Villalobos head-on.
Police said Correa was pronounced dead on-scene, while Villalobos was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died.
The highway reopened hours later. Police are investigating the crash.
