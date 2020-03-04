HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Hartford has reached a deal to develop the land around Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
As part of the $50 million plan, 200 new apartments will be built, along with 11,000 feet of new retail space, and a parking garage.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will discuss more details at city hall at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Last year, the city was cleared to move forward with the embattled downtown project.
RELATED: Hartford cleared to move forward with embattled downtown project
The area has been at the center of controversy and lawsuits.
“Four years ago, we inherited an off-the-rails stadium construction project, and many people doubted whether the broader development project would ever move forward. We stood our ground and fought hard to clear a path, and thanks to the hard work of our team and the patience and commitment of our new partner, we will soon see the first phase of construction begin on one of the most significant development projects in decades,” said Mayor Luke Bronin in a press release. “This project will be built in phases over the next few years, but when it’s complete it will help to knit our neighborhoods back together and bring tremendous new energy and vitality to what was once a barren stretch of asphalt. I want to thank the City Council for their partnership, and want to recognize Howard Rifkin, our Corporation Counsel, for his outstanding work. We are looking forward to continuing to work hand in hand with Randy Salvatore and RMS Companies as this project moves forward.”
Stay with Eyewitness News for more developments throughout the day.
