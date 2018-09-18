(WFSB) - Tuesday marks National Cheeseburger Day, and there are some deals out there to be had.
Wayback Burgers is celebrating with their "Say Cheeesy" buy one get one deal.
Burger-Fi is offering $1 burgers Tuesday at locations nationwide.
Red Robin has a great deal too, where you can get a gourmet cheeseburger and bottomless steak fries for just $5.
Burger King: Find ongoing specials at www.bk.com/offers and coupons in the chain's app.
McDonald's: With the fast-food chain's mobile app, find offers including a $1 McDouble, available once per day.
Ruby Tuesday: So Connected members, what the chain calls those who subscribe to emails, will get a coupon for a free burger with purchase of an entree to use either Tuesday or Wednesday. More here
Sonic: Every Tuesday cheeseburgers are half-price from 5 p.m. to close. Also, for a limited time, get a Carhop Classic, which is the choice of the Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger or the Classic Signature Slinger, served with medium tots for only $2.99.
Wendy's: This deal last through Sept. 30. Get a free Dave's Single with any Wendy’s purchase with an offer on the mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. This offer will refresh daily, the fast-food chain announced in a news release. One offer per customer per day. Registration in app is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.