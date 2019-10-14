(WFSB) - Monday marked National Dessert Day, something that was no doubt music to the ears of foodies.
Several businesses said they hoped to cash in on the day by offering some deals to customers.
The following places announced deals for Oct. 14:
- Wendy's - Free small Frosty with the purchase of any premium combo. It comes in chocolate and vanilla.
- Carvel - In conjunction with Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” in October, Carvel is offering a Slime Shake loaded with edible slime. $3 off Halloween-themed cakes and $2 off Lil’ Screamer Novelties are also available through Oct. 31.
- Mrs. Field's - 15 percent off anything on its website with code "DESSERT15."
- Chuck E. Cheese - $1 Unicorn Churros with the purchase of a large pizza through Grubhub or Doordash.
Or make a dessert on your own with these cookie recipes from AllRecipes.com.
