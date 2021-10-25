HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – What was once a suspicious death investigation has now been ruled a homicide by Hartford Police.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, first responders had been called to apartment on Spring Street around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman had either overdosed or may have been having a medical episode.
EMS crews found a woman deceased inside and found, what was described as, some trauma on her body.
Investigators also located evidence of gunfire inside the apartment.
Upon determining that, officers immediately left the apartment and applied for and were granted a search warrant, which they will be executing sometime this evening.
The woman's identity has not been released yet.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford Police.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
