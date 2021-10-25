HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A suspicious death investigation has now been ruled a homicide.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, first responders had been called to apartment on Spring Street around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman had either overdosed or may have been having a medical episode.
EMS crews found the tenant of the apartment, identified as 53year-old Catherine Hays, deceased inside and, what was described as, some trauma on her body.
Investigators also located evidence of gunfire inside the apartment.
Upon determining that, officers immediately left the apartment and applied for and were granted a search warrant, which they executed sometime Monday night.
Officers have been on scene for hours trying to piece together what happened.
Police believe the shooting happened at some point Monday, but they don't have an exact time right now.
Investigators can't release too many details right now, but they do say there was no sign of a break in.
Officers are now going door to door in the apartment building hoping to find answers about what happened.
“We’re looking to speak to anybody that might have any details, might of seen someone in the building, coming out of the building. There are cameras behind me that we’re going to be checking. We have a tip line, 860-722-TIPS, if anyone has any information. We are investigating this as a homicide at this point," Boisvert said.
Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.