EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What state police are calling a "suspicious death" is under investigation in East Hartford along a busy highway exit ramp.
The westbound Route 2 off ramp for exit 4 is closed because of the investigation. It's expected to remain that way for several hours.
The state police major crimes unit was spotted at the scene.
Police tape was up at the base of the ramp, which is on the East River Extension. A number of cruisers were also blocking the ramp.
Investigators were gathering evidence at the scene.
Troopers there told Channel 3 that they received a call around 3:30 a.m. that a person was spotted lying in the road, partially in the travel lane.
They confirmed the person was man.
When they arrived, they found he was dead.
“The person had no ID on him so we’re still working to identify the individual," said Trooper Josue Dorelus, Connecticut State police.
The ramp closure was put in place around that time, according to state police.
Troopers said they are following up on every possible lead and trying to identify any witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
